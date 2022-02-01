Former Employees Allege Playboy Covered Up Horrific Crimes in the 1970s

Horrific Crimes

Several participants in Secrets of Playboy alleged that multiple women were sexually assaulted by members of Playboy clubs. The clubs had strict rules that members and visitors were not allowed to touch the women who worked there, but once the bunnies left Playboy property, the rules did not apply.

“From what I know and what I’ve been told, there were many young women that were assaulted after hours,” Masten claimed in the January 31 episode. “Girls were parked outside on the streets or in the parking lot, and I was fearful that they would be attacked because there were keyholders that would follow them out to their cars.” She eventually asked the general manager of the club where she worked if busboys or bartenders could walk the women to their cars at night, but he allegedly said no. “He absolutely refused,” she alleged. “‘They’re big girls, they can take care of themselves.’ That’s what he told me.”

Suzanne Charneski, who worked as a bunny at the Great Gorge, New Jersey, club from 1979 to 1982, claimed there was one incident that everyone knew about but could not discuss. “About a year or so before I got there, there was a group of girls who were approached by some men who came into the resort and told them they were big Hollywood producers, and they wanted them to be in a movie,” Charneski recalled. The women agreed to meet the men, who were not really producers, outside of the Playboy property. The men allegedly drugged and raped the women, who later told the staff at Playboy what had happened.

“These girls were fired,” Masten claimed. “They were told to get off the property and never come back.” According to Charneski, employees were told they could get fired if they discussed the incident.

Masten alleged that the incident was only one of many that she knew about while working for Playboy. “There were girls that were silenced after being raped in parking lots outside the clubs,” she claimed. “In the 10 years that I worked for Playboy, I would venture to say that there were probably 40 to 50 young women that were silenced by Playboy because of abuse, sexual abuse.”