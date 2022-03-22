‘I Will Never Forget’

In the March 21 episode, Krabacher claimed that Hefner raped her in 1983 while she was living at the mansion. According to the former model, she visited his room one night to discuss her anxiety about the upcoming Playmate of the Year decision. She alleged that Hefner offered her a pill which she initially thought might have been an aspirin, but she later came to believe he drugged her.

“I woke up with him on top of me,” Krabacher claimed. “He was naked and my pants were off, my pajama bottoms were off. I thought that I was having a nightmare because it didn’t seem possible. … I pushed him off of me and I think it made him mad. I just remember [thinking], ‘I’ve gotta tell somebody.'”

Krabacher alleged that she told Marilyn Grabowski, then the magazine’s photo editor, about the encounter. “She said, ‘Oh, that’s all? Don’t let it bother you. It’s nothing. It’s nothing. He won’t even remember it,'” the former Playmate claimed. “And I’m like, ‘But I will never forget it.'”

Grabowksi denied Krabacher’s recollection of events in a statement to A&E, calling the allegations about their conversation “untrue.”