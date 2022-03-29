Life After ‘The Girls Next Door’

Karissa and Kristina Shannon, the twin sisters who starred in season 6 of The Girls Next Door, appeared in a bonus episode of Secrets of Playboy to discuss their time in the Playboy mansion. Now 32, the Michigan natives were 18 when they moved in with Hefner. “It’s like you’re in a cult, the isolation that I had,” Karissa said during the March 28 episode. “I was a shell of a person.”

The twins also alleged that they caught chlamydia from Hefner, who they claimed didn’t use condoms during sexual encounters. Later, Karissa discovered that she was expecting a baby that she believed was Hefner’s. “I didn’t think it was possible,” she said, adding that Madison had previously tried to have a baby with Hefner but hadn’t gotten pregnant. “I felt disgusted with my body. I felt like there was an alien inside me. I was just grossed out. I just wanted to get it over and done with.”

Kristina called clinics for her sister, but they knew they couldn’t ask security to drive them to an appointment because Hefner would find out. Instead, they asked their friend the rapper Juicy J to take them. Karissa entered the clinic through a back entrance so as not to be seen by the paparazzi.

When asked if she made the right decision by choosing to terminate the pregnancy, Karissa replied that she “100 percent” feels she did. “Everyone to each their own, but for me, it’s like rape,” she claimed. “He would use control mechanisms completely throughout everything, so I’m happy that I did the abortion.”

The twins added that they’ve both been diagnosed with PTSD since their time in the mansion, and neither of them have been in any serious relationships. “We’re still dealing with it,” Karissa said. “I don’t think that that part is ever gonna go away — that part of us that was taken will never go away.”