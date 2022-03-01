Former Playmates Claim Playboy Knowingly Tricked Them Into Sex Work

Not What They Signed Up For

In the February 28 episode, multiple women claimed that the Playboy promotions department sent them on jobs that actually had nothing to do with modeling. “It was like they were pimping us out a little bit,” claimed Dona Speir, recalling times that she was sent to make appearances at casinos. The former model also claimed that Playmates were told to hang out with high rollers, alleging that she witnessed women leave the casino floor and go upstairs with those men.

Rebekka Armstrong recalled two alleged incidents where Playboy sent her to do promotional appearances that felt more one-on-one meetings with men. “I remember barricading myself in the room and putting a chair underneath the door,” she said. “I called Playboy and I was like, ‘You gotta get me out of here, this isn’t real, this isn’t happening.’ It was [former promotions director] Valerie Cragin on the other end of the line. … She calls me back and says, ‘What we’re understanding is that the client is very upset with you because you are the one who has acted inappropriately.'”

The former bodybuilder claimed that Playboy sent her on a separate trip to Alaska that was billed as a modeling gig but ended with her being attacked by a client. “He came looking for me later,” Armstrong alleged of the man she met in Alaska. “He found out where I lived. I honestly don’t know everything that happened, he drugged me. I don’t know what [he did] to me. He did a lot of really horrific things.”