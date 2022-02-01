Former Employees Allege Playboy Covered Up Horrific Crimes in the 1970s

Scot-Free VIPs

Though Playboy bunnies weren’t supposed to date club members, Masten claimed that the rules were different for VIPs, who were often celebrities. She said the “most horrific” thing she knew about involved Don Cornelius, the Soul Train host who died in 2012. Masten alleged that Cornelius invited two sisters he met at the club to his house, where he kept them for three days.

“They were tied up and bound, and the sister could hear her screaming and there were wooden objects that she was sodomized with,” Masten claimed. “And she could hear her other sister being brutalized. It was horrible, horrible.”

According to Masten, one of the women got out of the room where she was held and called the bunny mother, who alerted Playboy security but not the police. Cornelius’ membership allegedly remained active, and Masten said he returned to the club the following week.

“I think Hefner knew all about this,” Masten alleged. “Because [former Playboy head of security] Joe Piastro told me he had to do a report every single day if anything happened, and Hefner read the security reports.”