Snuff Films and Bestiality

During the February 14 episode, two women alleged that they witnessed bestiality at the Playboy Mansion in the 1970s. Theodore claimed she saw Hefner engaged in a sexual act with a dog at some point during her time there. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” Masten alleged that Piastro told her about a separate occasion that Linda Lovelace visited the mansion and was forced to perform oral sex on a German shepherd.

Theodore also claimed that Hefner once told her he enjoyed watching snuff films. “I told him very clearly that he was not going down that highway with me,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘How could he like this? How could I care for him?’