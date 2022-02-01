Former Employees Allege Playboy Covered Up Horrific Crimes in the 1970s

The Bunny Costume

The bunny costume worn by waitresses at Playboy clubs became an iconic piece of pop culture, but some of the women who wore them don’t have fond memories of the outfit. “A lot of girls had kidney infections because we were cinched in,” Masten claimed of the corseted costume, which had 18 metal stays inside. “We used to go into the ladies’ room and take our shoes off — which were encrusted with blood — and stick [our feet] in the toilet bowl and keep flushing it. It was like a whirlpool to get the swelling down and hope that your shoes could fit.”

Susanne Singer, who worked as a bunny in Century City, California, from 1972 to 1984, alleged that costumes would not be altered if a waitress gained weight. “If you gained five pounds, those 18 metal stays?” she said in the show’s third episode. “You couldn’t breathe.”