The Case of Bobbie Arnstein

Arnstein worked as Hefner’s executive assistant in Chicago until January 1975, when she died by suicide. Before her death, she was arrested on drug possession charges and later convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Ted O’Connor, a retired homicide detective who investigated the case, said that evidence persuaded him Arnstein was responsible for her own death, but other participants in the docuseries pursued other theories.

Judge Joan B. Gottschall, who was Arnstein’s lawyer, alleged that her former client received a phone call warning her to be vigilant because there was a “contract out on her life.” Prior to her death, Arnstein had also been subpoenaed for an investigation into the death of Adrienne Pollack, another Playboy employee. Pollack died of an apparent drug overdose in 1973 after moving out of the mansion with her boyfriend. Masten, who worked at the Chicago Playboy club after both deaths, claimed that other employees told her that both Pollack and Arnstein “supplied drugs” for parties held at the Chicago mansion.