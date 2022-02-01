Former Employees Allege Playboy Covered Up Horrific Crimes in the 1970s

The Cleanup Crew

Jim Ellis, who worked as Hefner’s bodyguard from 1980 to 1981, claimed it was “absolutely true” that Playboy had a “cleanup crew” that trie to keep scandals under the radar. “When I was first hired, Joe Piastro sat me down and he says, ‘If you ever go to the National Enquirer, if you ever talk to the media about anything that you see here, you’re gonna wish you hadn’t,'” Ellis claimed.

Both Garcia and Masten claimed that they were part of cleanup crews at various points, with Masten pointing to the alleged Cornelius incident as one that she still regrets keeping a secret.