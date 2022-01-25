The ‘Cult-Like’ Atmosphere

In a previously released clip, Madison described life at the mansion as “cult-like,” but Theodore went so far as to compare Hefner to Charles Manson. “There were so many similarities with the way the girls followed everything he said, and we were all one big happy family,” she said. Photographer Sharmagne Leland-St. John-Sylbert claimed that Hefner was fascinated by the Manson Family and had somehow obtained home videos of the group that were filmed before their infamous 1969 murder spree.

“It was cult-like,” Garcia claimed. “The women had been groomed and led to believe they were part of this family. And he really did believe he owned these women. We had Playmates that overdosed. There were Playmates that committed suicide.”

Madison, for her part, recalled that she considered suicide while living in the mansion. “I remember there was a point in time a couple years in, after we had gone out and after we’d all been in the bedroom,” she said. “Everybody was leaving and walking out and I was in the bathtub, and I just wanted to drown myself. I just felt like I was in this cycle of misery.”