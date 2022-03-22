The Dorothy Stratten Connection

Dorothy Stratten was a Playmate who was murdered by her estranged husband, Paul Snider, in 1980. The late director Peter Bogdanovich, who briefly dated Stratten, later accused Hefner of being partly responsible for her death in his 1984 book, The Killing of the Unicorn: Dorothy Stratten 1960 – 1980.

During the March 21 episode of Secrets of Playboy, Madison revealed that she knew about Stratten’s case while she lived at the mansion, but she didn’t read Bogdanovich’s book until she started working on her own memoir. At that point, she started to see eerie similarities between Stratten’s life with Hefner and her own. “I always thought that Dorothy was somebody I’d never be able to relate to because she was always presented as this goddess,” Madison explained. “But when I read the book, I was really just creeped out by how similar everything was. Everything that happened back in her day was so mirrored to what was going on in the early 2000s.”