The Tapes

During the March 7 episode, multiple interviewees alleged that Hefner secretly recorded himself having sex with women without their consent — and after they’d already told him they didn’t want to be filmed. “You told her that you weren’t recording this,” Theodore recalled of seeing one tape that Hefner allegedly claimed he hadn’t made. “He goes, ‘Do you think I really stopped it?’ So, he did it anyway, and he had tapes on everybody.”

Tetenbaum claimed that the Playboy founder recorded “everything” that went on in his bedroom and maintained a library of the tapes that was off-limits to everyone else in the mansion. “Most of the time Hefner never participated, he just watched,” the former valet alleged. “He was a voyeur. He would stage them. He thought of himself as a film director. He didn’t want to be on the tapes. He wanted these girls and the stars, but many of the girls were devastated after what they were expected to do, what they were forced to do.”