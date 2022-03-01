Former Playmates Claim Playboy Knowingly Tricked Them Into Sex Work

The Video Revolution

The magazine got more risqué in the 1970s as competitors including Penthouse and Hustler entered the scene, but models weren’t always comfortable with the increasingly revealing photo shoots they were asked to do. By the 1980s, video also became part of the deal, but Playmates were sometimes surprised to find out that their footage had been released.

“That was soft porn,” Theodore said during the February 28 episode, claiming that videos of her were released without her consent. “They had made me a porn star against my will.”

Speir explained that many Playboy models felt video work was too close to pornography, especially because the company allegedly didn’t keep track of where footage ended up after it was filmed. “Playboy had an obligation to protect us girls especially with our photos and videos,” she said, claiming that Playboy footage surfaced on other explicitly pornographic websites. “They just opened the floodgates and let them go. It was all about the money.” Cristy Thom, another former model, added, “My name is attached to every porn site you can imagine.”