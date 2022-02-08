Top 5

Hugh Hefner’s Ex Compares Playboy Mansion to Manson Family and More ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Revelations

Former Employees Allege Playboy Covered Up Horrific Crimes in the 1970s
 Bill Zygmant/Shutterstock
“Once a month we got weighed in, and there was a chart in the bunny room next to the scale, and it was humiliating,” Masten alleged. “Everybody could see it, and if you were five pounds over, you had a warning. If you didn’t get it down for next month, you were suspended until you got your weight down.”

Masten added that bunny mothers were given a checklist for making sure women who worked at the club were “appropriately” dressed for work. “We had to evaluate them on their appearance,” Masten claimed, alleging that things including “crepe-y skin, sagging breasts, bags under their eyes [and] crooked teeth” were not allowed.

