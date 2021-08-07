A Full-Length Trailer is Out

A two-minute teaser for the upcoming show was released on July 22 and has since garnered more than nine million views on YouTube. In the clip, McCarthy’s Frances arrives for the 10-day retreat “in need of fixing.” There, she meets Masha to “come heal” and the rest of the seemingly perfect strangers. Per the book and show synopsis, it’s evident there are some unusual wellness methods they’ll undergo — including lying in the dirt as Masha’s staff toss more soil on top of them.