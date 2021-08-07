It’s Based on a Bestselling Novel

The upcoming limited series is based on the 2018 novel published under Flatiron Books (MacMillan Publishers). Moriarty wrote it after the 2014 publication of Big Little Lies. Here, similar to the show’s premise, a group of nine strangers meet at a remote, luxury health resort before realizing how challenging the next few days will become. The book follows former romance novelist Frances Welty as she chronicles her experiences meeting the other intriguing guests. Yet, the owner of the Tranquillum House resort (Masha) is equally strange and charismatic, and Frances starts to question everything she’s experiencing during her short visit.