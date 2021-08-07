The Cast is Star-Studded

Kidman is joined by an assortment of famous faces in the cast, including McCarthy, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto. Kidman’s Masha and The Good Place alum’s Yao run the retreat, alongside the Little Fires Everywhere alum as assistant Delilah.

In terms of the nine strangers, the Bridesmaids star leads the crew as novelist Frances. She stars alongside Cannavale as football player Tony, Shannon’s Napoleon who’s described as a family man and Hall as Carmel.