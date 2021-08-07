The Show’s Premise is Bonkers

Much like Moriarty’s original novel, the new series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that “promises healing and transformation” for nine stressed-out city dwellers who seek a “better way of living,” according to a Hulu plot summary. While at the 10-day retreat, director Masha (Kidman) watches over them and supervises their “mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.” Yet, the nine (so-called) perfect strangers have no idea what’s about to unfold.