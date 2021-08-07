There Will Be 8 Episodes to Binge

The first of the eight episodes is titled “Random Acts of Mayhem” and takes place as the nine strangers arrive at Tranquillum House. Each guest is promised “total transformation” ahead of the secluded retreat. The network also announced the next two episode titles: “The Critical Path” and “Earth Day.” In the second episode, the guests start to doubt Masha’s unconventional methods as they soon “face their own mortality.” Then, in the third episode, the guests are “forced to live off the land” for Earth Day. At the same time, tensions between one another erupt as treatment intensifies and they get hungrier.