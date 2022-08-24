Paul Rudd

In the season 2 finale, the Ant-Man star appeared as actor Ben Glenroy, who dies on stage during opening night of Oliver’s new play. Viewers will learn more about the events leading up to Rudd’s character’s death — and his tense exchange with Charles — in season 3.

“Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3,” series cocreator John Hoffman told Variety in August 2022. “He is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!”