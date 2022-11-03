A Guide to Every Post-Credits Scene From Hulu's 'The Kardashians

Kim Calls Out Kanye’s Fans

“Let me just say one thing about the flame outfit that everyone wants to talk about,” Kim said during an October 2022 episode about a Balenciaga ensemble. “On the internet, [people] destroyed me and were like, ‘This is what she gets not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself and Kanye’s outfits must have run out.'”

She continued: “The tea is this was one of the outfits that he styled and picked out. So, if you guys knew that and if we were together, you guys would think it was the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so f—king fickle.”