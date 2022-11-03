A Guide to Every Post-Credits Scene From Hulu's 'The Kardashians

Kim’s Personal ‘Minority Report’ Moment

During season 2, Kim compared her life to Tom Cruise’s character in Minority Report.

“My life are these slides and any time it is not in front of me and I don’t have to deal — I just slide it out and go to the next picture,” she explained in the final clip. “Like, Mom in the hospital — we are dealing with that. Kids — I have to deal with that — and then Khloé drama, and when that is done, we have Kourtney drama.”

The businesswoman added: “I can totally focus on one thing and not let the next or last thing affect what I have going on right now. I know that is crazy and rare, but that is just how I get through life.”