Is There a Trailer?

While the full-length trailer has yet to be released, a teaser was revealed at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in June 2022.

The two-minute video features a songbird and a snake breaking through ice preparing to launch into an attack. The teaser both reintroduces the concept of the Hunger Games while also warning viewers they will discover “who is a songbird and who is a snake” when the film premieres in November 2023.