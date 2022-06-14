Who Are the New Tributes and Mentors?

Deadline revealed the first round of tribute and mentor characters for the prequel on June 14, 2022.

Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, a tribute from District 8, while Jerome Lance will portray Marcus, the tribute from District 2. Mackenzie Lansing will play Coral, a tribute from District 4. For the newest mentors, Agmer Husain will portray Felix Ravinstill, a mentor from District 11. Ashley Liao, for her part, will also be a mentor from District 11, in the role of Clemensia Dovecote, one of Blyth’s closest friends.