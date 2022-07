Who Will Peter Dinklage Play in the ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel?

Lionsgate confirmed the Game of Thrones alum was cast as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy, in July 2022.

“Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow’s life,” Lawrence said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’s fate. I’m thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life.”