Who’s Playing Tigris Snow?

Lionsgate announced in a June 2022 statement that Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer would join the anticipated sequel, playing Coriolanus Snow’s cousin and confidant. In the book series, Tigris has an integral role in advising the future Panem president on his moral quandaries.

Tigris, a renowned Capitol stylist, was previously played by Eugenie Bondurant in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part 2.