Freddie Prinze Jr.

Like Hewitt, Prinze Jr. starred in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. He later appeared in She’s All That alongside his future wife, Gellar. His other film credits include Boys and Girls, Head Over Heels, Summer Catch and Scooby-Doo (which starred Gellar as well). The Boston Legal alum has also done a ton of voiceover work in shows including Star Wars Rebels, Robot Chicken and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.