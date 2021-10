Jennifer Love Hewitt

In 1998, the Can’t Hardly Wait star reprised her role as Julie James in the IKWYDLS sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. She went on to appear in films including Heartbreakers, The Tuxedo and Tropic Thunder and landed starring roles in TV shows including Ghost Whisperer, The Client List and 9-1-1. She has been married to Brian Hallisay since 2013. The duo share daughter Autumn and sons Atticus and Aidan.