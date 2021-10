Ryan Phillippe

After biting the dust in IKWYDLS, Phillippe went on to appear in Cruel Intentions alongside Gellar. His other film credits include Igby Goes Down, Crash, Flags of Our Fathers and Catch Hell. In 2021, he briefly appeared in the hit series Big Sky. He shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, whom he divorced in 2007.