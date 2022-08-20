Ready in 5! Paramount+'s 'iCarly' Season 3: Everything to Know

Are There Any Fun Guests in the ‘iCarly’ Reboot?
During season 2, Reed Alexander reprised his role of Nevel Papperman for just one episode. Nevel was a regular in the original iCarly, playing a critic of Carly’s web show and her online nemesis.
Carly's former doorman Lewbert (played by Jeremy Rowley) also made an appearance in the new series' second season. While fan-favorite character Gibby (Noah Munck) has yet to pop by, his younger brother, Guppy (Ethan Munck), made quite the splash in season 2. Then, perhaps the biggest surprise addition to iCarly's world is Josh Peck, who arrived in season 2 as Carly's manager, Paul. The Grandfathered alum is featured in the season 3 teaser footage, leading fans to speculate about his return.