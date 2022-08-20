Ready in 5! Paramount+'s 'iCarly' Season 3: Everything to Know

What Happened in ‘iCarly’ Season 1?
After Carly’s boyfriend breaks up with her and starts an online show with his new girlfriend, Carly decides to go back to her roots and revive iCarly. Life imitates art, huh? Meanwhile, Carly, Spencer and Freddie each attempt to find love — with mixed results.
Carly ends up between a rock and a hard place when her ex-boyfriend Beau and new boyfriend Wes both confess their feelings for her while on a secluded island, where Beau tried to lure Carly into being alone with him. Despite this show’s story-of-the-week plot lines, season 1 ended on a cliffhanger when Carly flies away on a helicopter before she needs to decide which man is the one for her.Back to top