Ready in 5! Paramount+'s 'iCarly' Season 3: Everything to Know

What Happened in ‘iCarly’ Season 2?
When Carly decides to reject both Beau and Wes, they decided to start their own web channel together, and the internet loves them … and hates Carly. In a quest for damage control, Carly starts fake-dating Freddie since Creddie is still a beloved online ship. However, things get messy when the tech genius finds a love interest of his own in animal therapist Pearl.
As things tend to go in your 20s, relationships ebb and flow throughout the course of the season. When Carly throws Freddie’s birthday party in the season finale, it looks like they’re finally might be some sparks flying between the two lifelong pals. When Pearl realizes that Carly and Freddie have feelings for each other — which neither of them denies — she breaks up with Freddie and leaves the possible lovebirds sharing a longing glance.Back to top