Ready in 5! Paramount+'s 'iCarly' Season 3: Everything to Know

Who’s in the Cast of ‘iCarly’ Season 3?

In this updated reboot, just about all of the original cast of Nickelodeon’s iCarly reprise their roles. Cosgrove — who some might remember from her Drake & Josh days — comes back to reprise her role as Carly, now an adult social media influencer managing the realities of a widely popular online career. Kress, for his part, returns as Freddie Benson, Carly’s former neighbor and the OG “iCarly” tech man. Nowadays, Freddie’s been through “a couple of divorces,” but he has kept the door open for a new romance.

Trainor also reprises his role as Spencer Shay in the reboot, picking up right where he left off ten years ago. Carly’s older brother and caretaker was a goofball struggling artist who always had a wacky sculpture that did not work the way he intended. However, things have changed a lot for Spencer since the last time viewers saw him. Spencer is now quite wealthy thanks to a flourishing art career, giving him an entirely new dynamic with his sister and her friends.

However, Carly’s best friend from the original series, Sam Puckett, is notably absent from the Paramount+ revival. McCurdy, who played the role of the mischievous “iCarly” sidekick, announced her retirement from acting in 2017.

While Sam could never truly be replaced, a number of new characters have stepped in to fill the hole left she left behind. Laci Mosley joined the show as Carly’s new best friend, Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett is also featured as Freddie’s stepdaughter, Millicent.