She and Patton Were Crazy About Each Other

The couple married in September 2005. Four years later, in April 2009, the pair welcomed a daughter, Alice. In the documentary, he recounts the moment of April 21, 2016, when he was unable to wake her. She died in her sleep of accidental drug overdose; Adderall, alprazolam (Xanax) and fentanyl were found in her system at the time.