She Began Her Obsession With Murders When She Was 14

As a young girl, McNamara heard about the rape and murder of 24-year-old Kathleen Lombardo, which happened down the street from her house. The case was never solved, although Garbus told Us that she and her team had dug into it when working on the documentary. “I certainly wish we had been able to explore that more, but maybe there will be other citizen detectives like Michelle and her circles who will take that one,” she said.