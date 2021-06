Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia

The Cuban actress pops up all over hit TV shows, including Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bull and Orange is the New Black. For her In the Heights role, Merediz plays Claudia, who doesn’t actually have grandchildren — so she adopts the whole neighborhood and loves them like her own. She originated the same role during the musical’s Broadway run and earned a Tony nomination.