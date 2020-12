Bethenny Frankel

Cohen has referred to Frankel’s second stint on RHONY (she appeared on seasons 1-3 and 7-11) as a gift for him and the fans. He also has reunited with the RHONY OG several times since her 2019 exit.

“This #RHONY Reunion was short on drama, but lots of laughs,” he captioned a photo with Frankel in The Hamptons in July 2020.

The Skinnygirl mogul has also credited Cohen for encouraging her to launch her podcast, which he appeared on in September 2020.