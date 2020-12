Brandi Glanville

It wasn’t always love between Cohen and Glanville at RHOBH reunions, but as of 2020, they are in a good place with the producer appearing on her “Unfiltered” podcast. Things got slightly awkward during the episode as Glanville enlisted her teenage son to beg Cohen to give his mom a spot back on RHOBH, but he handled it like the pro he is by keeping his answers vague.