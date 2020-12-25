Carole Radzwill

Cohen’s relationship with Radzwill has been different from the start as the pair used to run in the same social circle before she joined the cast of RHONY season 5.

“I used to always be invited to his Christmas party for 10 years because we had the same group of friends. And then when I starred in Housewives, I got disinvited,” Radzwill told Us in 2018.

The former journalist made headlines that year when she told Cohen he “was so full of s—t” at the season 10 reunion, which ended up being her last.

“I think she’s angry toward the show and me and she felt like I was up Bethenny’s ass,” Cohen said in 2020 of their heated moment. “I don’t think she said we were overly close. We were in each other’s circle for years. We didn’t talk on the phone. We didn’t email but I think we had genuine [care] for each other.”