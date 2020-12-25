Danielle Staub

Staub, who originally appeared on the first two seasons of RHONJ, declared that she was done with Bravo in January 2020 after returning for two seasons in a “friend” role. She later slammed Cohen, but he never publicly responded.

“Andy kept me In the dark long enough! He has taken whats mine and given it to others! Now that you are a parent I’d hoped you would see some of the pain you caused my family, even when I left the show to protect my young children, you mocked me repeatedly defaming me and yet I still continued to give you over a decade to do right by me and mine!” she wrote in August 2020 via Instagram. “I’ve even gone as far as to ask you to be kinder and more gentle with me but it fell on deaf ears. No more waiting or asking, I have no hate no more respect I don’t honor you and I won’t defend you. But I will advise: ‘Be careful whose toes you step on today because they may be attached to the ass you have to kiss tomorrow.’”