Lisa Vanderpump

While Cohen expressed his disappointment when Vanderpump skipped the season 9 RHOBH reunion in 2019, he has expressed his gratitude for her nine years on the series. The twosome are seemingly on good terms as Cohen paid tribute to her late dog Giggy in December 2020. However, several months earlier, Vanderpump did agree with a social media user who alleged the host “always” tries to get his WWHL guests to “throw shade” at her.

“Well thank you kind sir and I agree,” she replied to the July 2020 tweet.