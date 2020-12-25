NeNe Leakes

While Cohen has said nothing but nice things about the RHOA OG over the years, Leakes has slammed the host and the network multiple times. She turned on Cohen in September 2020 after he had her former bestie Wendy Williams on WWHL the same week she announced her departure from the series.

“She does Andy Cohen’s show and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation. Now that’s what you’re not gonna do. What you’re not going to do is speaking negative of my family. My family never signed up to be a part of anything doing television. They don’t have to be colorful. I am the person that has to be colorful or need to be colorful, OK?” Leakes said in a YouTube video titled “Stop using me for click bait!”