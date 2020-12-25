Tamra Judge

Judge, who joined RHOC during season 3, also wasn’t asked back for a full-time role for season 15.

“I’m not cheap, Andy! And that’s why I got fired,” she told Cohen via Instagram Live at the time. “It’s kind of like a death. I’ve been in the Bravo family for 12 years. I’m a red-headed stepchild now. It is what it is. It’s a very long run. I’ve been crying for three days. I haven’t slept or eaten. But I’ll be alright.”

Judge later accused the network of being ageist, which Cohen denied.

“If you look at the women on our shows, there are a lot of women that are really thriving in their 50s and late 50s. Yeah, no. I don’t care for that [remark],” Cohen fired back on Brandi Glanville’s “Unfiltered” podcast in September 2020.

Things between Cohen and Judge appear to be OK, however, with the CUT Fitness owner joking about where her flower arrangement was in the comments section of Gunvalson’s aforementioned post.