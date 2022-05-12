Kourtney, Travis Made Out in Front of Scott During 1st Post-Proposal Meeting

How Scott Reacted to Kravis’ Engagement

“We talk about the kids all the time,” Kourtney, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with the Flip It Like Disick star told Kris. “He said, ‘This is not the easiest for me and at the end of the day I want you to be happy. Congrats on the engagement.”

Kris, for her part, questioned why she was always stuck in the middle of her family’s ups and downs, telling cameras, “I want nothing more than to see my daughter happy. But I also love Scott very much and we want Travis to feel comfortable and welcome. So there’s always some drama.”