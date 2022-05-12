Kourtney, Travis Made Out in Front of Scott During 1st Post-Proposal Meeting

Kourtney and Travis Packing on the PDA in Front of Scott

“I know Travis is a really authentic person and he just wants to feel like he can be affectionate with me. I just want to protect our energy. I think that’s the only thing,” Kourtney detailed about her concerns ahead of her mother’s dinner.

Guests later watched as Kourtney and Travis kissed with her ex-boyfriend in the same room. Meanwhile, Scott didn’t seem shocked by the PDA, saying, “She found someone, I am happy for her. She’s got a man that loves her and she deserves it because there were so many years that I didn’t put her first.”