Kourtney, Travis Made Out in Front of Scott During 1st Post-Proposal Meeting

Scott Not Being Invited to Kris’ Birthday Celebration

During a lunch celebration for Kris, Scott called out the businesswoman for not including him in any family activities. “You told me I was your blood related son when my parents died. You obviously don’t [still feel the same way],” he said. “For me to hear that you are having a little soiree and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s–t. I love you but how did you think I would feel?”

Kris clarified that she felt uncomfortable being in the middle of Kourtney and Scott.

“I love my children unconditionally and I fall in love with their partners through the years. I mean the first day we ever shot our show as a family, Scott was there. I think when stuff like this happens, it hurts all of us,” she explained. “Kourtney met her soulmate and that’s got to be hard for Scott to absorb. But I never expected for him to be so angry and wound up over this. He just needs to grow up and be a little bit more mature.”