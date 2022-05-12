Kourtney, Travis Made Out in Front of Scott During 1st Post-Proposal Meeting

The Issue With Kourtney’s Engagement Ring

Shortly after Travis proposed, Kourtney admitted that she had an accident with her engagement ring.

“This is probably one of the worst things I have ever done in my whole life,” she told Kris about stepping on her new jewelry. “I was hysterical crying in my closet for hours. And then I called Travis and I was like, ‘I did something really bad.’ He handled it the best. But it really gave me a nervous breakdown.”

At the time, Kourtney gushed about the hard work that her now-fiancé went through, saying, “This is the most beautiful thing that I have ever had in my life. Travis picked it out, he designed it and he looked at so many stones. [He knew] that this was me in a stone, so I thought that was really special.”