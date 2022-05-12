Kourtney, Travis Made Out in Front of Scott During 1st Post-Proposal Meeting

Travis’ Commitment to Kourtney Before They Started Dating

During a conversation with her eldest daughter, Kris recalled her sweet conversation with Travis ahead of his proposal. “He goes, ‘Do you want to know the real reason I moved to Calabasas? Because I knew she lived in Calabasas and I knew she was the love of my life and I didn’t even know her life that,'” the momager detailed. “‘But I just knew that if I couldn’t date her or be with her because she was with someone else then at least I could live by her.'”