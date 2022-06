Brody Jenner

“I haven’t talked to Lauren for quite some time. It’s been, I don’t know, years,” Jenner told ET in 2019.

When asked about Conrad and Cavallari by Hollywood Life that same year, he made it clear there was no bad blood. “I love both of those girls,” he said. “It would’ve been nice to have them [on season 1 of The Hills: New Beginnings].”