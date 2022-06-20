Heidi and Spencer

The couple never mended fences with Conrad after Montag and her former roommate had a falling out over Pratt.

“Lauren and I have not spoken,” Montag told Us in June 2022. “Now that we’re both mothers, I think we see how unimportant so much of the drama is. Also it really makes you have a tighter group of friends, and you don’t really have time to chit-chat or have long-term acquaintances. We are just on such different paths at this point. I would hope there is more mutual respect.”